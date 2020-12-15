Hudson-Odio's goal against Rennes wins Chelsea's 'Goal of the Month' for November

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Callum Hudson-Odoi's wonderful breakaway goal against Rennes in the Champions League has been voted Chelsea's Goal of the Month for November.

The goal owed plenty to the tenacity, vision, and passing ability of Mason Mount, who won possession in his own half before releasing his fellow academy graduate with a raking through ball.



Hudson-Odoi's touch was immaculate and he had the finish to boot, calmly slotting into the net.

It was a textbook breakaway goal and set Chelsea on a 2-1 victory in northern France.



It was a competitive contest, with Hudson-Odoi's effort earning 28 percent of supporters' votes cast on the Chelsea website.