Sports News

Hudson-Odoi ‘close’ to full fitness

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has disclosed that Callum Hudson-Odoi is closer to a playing return.

The 19-year-old picked up a minor injury which saw him absent from the in-house game at Stamford Bridge last two weeks Saturday and in the friendly at Cobham against Reading.



He also sat out of Chelsea's win over Aston at Villa Park on Sunday.



Hudson-Odoi has resumed full training ahead of Thursday's clash against Manchester City at the Stamford Bridge, however, he will not be involved in the home match.



"We're all the same as we were for Aston Villa," Lampard said.

"Fikayo Tomori is still probably about a week away from training properly with us and Callum Hudson-Odoi is still searching for fitness.



"He's fit but not match fit yet."



Chelsea is 4th on the league table with 51 points after 30 matches played thus far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.