1
Menu
Sports

Hudson-Odoi missed friendly against Copenhagen due to illness - Leverkusen coach

CALLUM HUDSON ODOI 5678.png Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi did not make the Bayer 04 Leverkusen team for Sunday's pre-league friendly against FC Copenhagen.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was "a bit ailing," according to Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

The winger from Chelsea will be ready again on January 22, 2023, in the German Bundesliga against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made nine appearances and assisted one for Bayer Leverkusen in the Germany Bundesliga this season.

He joined the Bundesliga club in August 2022 from Premier League club Chelsea on loan.

He scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-2 away draw at Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on 26 October.

The Wandsworth-born winger is likely to move to another club this summer permanently according to reports in Germany.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen will evaluate his performance and make a decision at the end of the season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: