Sports News

Hudson-Odoi needs to work hard daily in training - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said English-born winger of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to work harder in training in order to break into the first team.

The winger, who recovered from an ankle injury was in action for the Blues in their 3-0 win on Saturday at the Stamford Bridge.



The 19-year-old looks set to face a battle for a starting spot due to the form of Willian and Pulisic.



"He needs to work hard daily in training and when he gets his opportunities really show input in games," Chelsea boss Lampard said as quoted by TalkSport.



"We’re seeing what Christian Pulisic and Willian are doing. Callum needs to show something similar.

"They can make impacts in their own ways.”



Hudson-Odoi has started just seven Premier League games under Frank Lampard this season.



In total, he has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scored four goals and provided six assists.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.