Hudson-Odoi reveals what Kai Havertz told him before Bayer Leverkusen move

CALLUM HUDSON ODOI 5678.png Hudson-Odoi is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed a conversation he had with Kai Havertz prior to his loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Leverkusen, and Hudson-Odoi claims he spoke extensively with the Germany international, who had nothing but positive things to say about Leverkusen and the Bundesliga.

Hudson-Odoi, who has Ghanaian parents and is contemplating playing for the Black Stars, agreed to a season-long loan with Leverkusen during the summer transfer window. Leverkusen have no option to make the move permanent.

"When we had the first game for Chelsea and I wasn't in the squad, I said to myself that I have to get out I have to go and play football,”

"I spoke to Kai Havertz a lot and he said it's a very good club, the people are great, and the league is very good.

Hudson-Odoi left Chelsea due to a lack of regular playing time and he is now getting what he wants at Leverkusen. He has made 10 appearances, including eight consecutive starts at Leverkusen.

