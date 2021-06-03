Hudson-Odoi's arrival in Accra sparks talk of Ghana switch

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Callum Hudson-Odoi landed in Accra on Wednesday night for the summer holidays after a successful season that saw him win the Champions League with Chelsea.

The talented winger was an unused substitute in the final but he cared less because, at the end of the game, he received a winner's medal.



Four days after lifting the biggest prize in club football, Hudson-Odoi has visited the country of his parents.



He is in Ghana for holidays, mainly because he has a free summer as England did not include him in their squad for Euro 2020 tournament.



The 20-year-old received a rousing welcome when he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport. Musician King Promise who shares a special relationship with Hudson-Odoi was there to welcome him.



The news of his arrival has gone viral, sparking talks of a potential switch from England to Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi is eligible per FIFA's new rules which states footballers can switch national teams provided they were eligible to represent a second country at the time they first played for their first country, even if they have played in official competition for the first nation.



This applies so long as they have played no more than three matches (including friendlies), none of the matches were in the final tournament of the FIFA World Cup or confederation competition, and they all happened before the player turned 21.



Hudson-Odoi has played three matches for England and all happened when he wasn't even 20 years.



His latest snub by England could help the Ghana Football Association's pursuit.



Hudson-Odoi's father is a former Ghanaian midfielder who played for giants Accra Hearts of Oak.