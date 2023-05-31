0
Menu
Sports

Hudson-Odoi set for showdown talks with new Chelsea coach amid Nottingham Forest links

Callum Hudson Odoi 610x400 Callum Hudsoi-Odoi

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With his future at Chelsea still uncertain, British-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to hold talks with the new coach, Maurico Pocchettino in the coming days.

Odoi has returned to parent club Chelsea, after ending his disappointing loan spell with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in the 2022/23 season where he made only 14 appearances for the Black and Reds.

The 22-year-old winger could be part of Pochettino’s plans for next season should the talks become fruitful, if not the former Chelsea academy product could say goodbye to the London side.

With a year left on the five-year contract he signed in 2019, Odoi has emerged as a summer target for Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

He was born in London to Ghanaian parents which makes eligible to play for Ghana, although he has featured for England’s youth teams.

Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager on a two-year deal on May, 29 2023.

His last job was with French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain in July 2020, having also managed Tottenham and Southampton in England and Espanyol in Spain.

<

>

LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Related Articles: