Huesca winning away at relegation rivals Amorebieta very tough - Samuel Obeng

Huesca are 20th on the league log with 12 points after 14 games

Ghana striker Samuel Obeng has revealed that beat relegation rivals Amorebieta away at the Lezama Facilities in the Spanish second tier.

The 1-0 win on Sunday was Huesca's first in seven league games and the win followed another 1-0 win over Aguillas in the Copa del Rey in midweek.



The win at Amorebieta has done changed the situation of Huesca very much but it can serve as a catalyst that can propel them to positive things.



Speaking after the game, Samuel Obeng coveyed the significance of the win against a side Huesca are in the same situation with.

"It was tough, but the victory has come," adding that "three points are very important, especially against a direct rival in the same zone.



"We come from two victories in the same week, in the Copa and now this one, adding another three points. That's why it's so important, and we're so happy," he commented.



