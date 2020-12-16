Huge boost for Kotoko as Felix Annan recover from injury for Olympics, Al Hilal clash

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Ahead of Asante Kotoko’s matches against Great Olympics and Al Hilal, the team has been given a major squad boost with the return of Felix Annan from injury.

The goalkeeper has been out of action since November 22 when he suffered a thigh injury while in action for the Reds in a clash against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



Fortunately, after starting training earlier this week, Felix Annan has now regained his full fitness and has been cleared for action.



In view of that, Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has named the shot-stopper in his 25-man squad for the upcoming matches against Great Olympics and Al Hilal.

The Porcupine Warriors will take on Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow in what will be an encounter in the Ghana Premier League.



Subsequently, the team will travel to Sudan for a meeting with giants Al Hilal Omdurman for a clash in the CAF Champions League.