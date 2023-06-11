0
Huge celebrations in Ghana as Man City win UEFA Champions League

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many football fans were blown away after Manchester City were crowned champions of the 2023 UEFA Champions League in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Manchester City won the 2023 UEFA Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in fiercely contested game.

The only goal of the match was scored by Rodri Hernández in the 70th minute. The Spaniard scored from a long range to give City the lead.

Inter Milan had several chances to equalize but were denied by some excellent saves from City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

City held on to win the match and claim their first UEFA Champions League title.

The Blue side of Manchester won the Champions League in style as they are the current treble winners after lifting the Premier League and FA Cup, in the same season.

Fans of Manchester City in Ghana could not hide their joy as they celebrated into the night to mark Pep Guardiola’s landmark of winning his first Champions League title as Man City manager.

Pep had previously won the title with Barcelona.

Watch how fans in Ghana celebrated Man City’s Champions League glory below:



