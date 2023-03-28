Hughton's big calls, Ashimeru's performance: Five lessons from Ghana's 1-1 draw with Angola

Black Stars drew 1-1 with Angola

A late Osman Bukari goal gave Ghana a crucial point away in Luanda against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

Ghana looked to have been condemned to a narrow defeat until three second-half substitutes combined to get the equalizer.



The game provided another chance for Chris Hughton to assess his players and GhanaWeb highlights five lessons from the game.



Chris Hughton is not afraid to make big calls



The upside of having top coaches is their confidence to make unpopular yet important decisions.



In his second game in charge of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton proved again that he could make the big calls. The coach took off Mohammed Kudus who is a big character in the team.

Chris Hughton was not afraid to haul them off as he thought they had contributed enough and had to make way for others.



Hughton’s substitutions work magic again



Ghana’s goal came out of a combination of Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Osman Bukari who were second-half substitutes.



The introduction of Majeed Ashimeru also gave the team some control in midfield and allowed Ghana to take control of the game.



Ashimeru dominated the Angolans and from the time he was introduced to the end gave Ghana some shape.

Much as Chris Hughton deserves credit for the subs, it also shows his lack of complete appreciation for the quality at his disposal and that as time goes on he will get to know the players and start them right away instead of always reacting to issues.



Ashimeru justifies campaign



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan must have been a proud man watching Majeed Ashimeru put up a solid cameo against Angola on Monday, March 27, 2023.



The legendary Gyan has been a leading voice for the inclusion of Ashimeru into the Black Stars and the Anderlecht forward, in his first appearance in years gave Gyan and his cohort a sense of vindication.



In the absence of Thomas Partey, Ghana lacked control in Edmund Addo and Salis but Ashimeru’s late arrival gave the team the needed control.

Ghana has a left back problem



If there is one thing the two games thought Ghanaians, then it is that Ghana’s left-back worries go beyond Baba Rahman.



Gideon Mensah has been talked up as the best for the role but in the two games against Angola, he was utterly dreadful.



He was the weak link in Ghana’s defense and allowed the Angolans spaces. If he was called Baba Rahman, he would be roasted by Ghanaians.



Wing play is Ghana’s best chance at goal

In the 25-man team that was called up for the two games against Angola, only Mohammed Kudus thrived in a center-forward role.



The Ajax man has been successful in that role for his club which prompted questions about Chris Hughton deploying him in the same role.



Ghana’s top performers in Europe aside from Partey and a few others have been wingers and as the goal showed, maybe the handlers should focus more on maximizing the strength of Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari who all have goals in their game.