Hundreds throng Pobiman Sports Complex as Hearts of Oak continue unbeaten run against Nations FC

Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak fans turned up in their numbers to support the club in their 2-0 win over newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC at the Pobiman Sports Complex on Sunday, September 11.

Goals from midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and forward Kojo Obeng Junior ensured the Phobians extended their unbeaten run to seven wins, with 33 goals and five conceded.



The Phobians have been amazing under new Dutch trainer Martin Koopman, who assigned new roles to some players and also reinforced the team with a couple of new signings.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the Pobiman Sports Complex was parked with fans of Hearts of Oak and football fans who continue to show their love and support to the club by attending their games.



The fans not only watched their side exhibit good football with amazing individual skills from some of the players, but they sang and chanted their names throughout the game.



Much will be expected from Coach Koopman and his charges to replicate the same performance which will earn them a silverware at the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts of Oak will open their season with an away fixture on Friday, September 15 when they tackle Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



Watch the video below:





Nakamura ⚽️



Obeng junior ⚽️



Hearts 2:0 Nations FC pic.twitter.com/U9mviD9wbR — Messi’s Queen❤️????✨ (@ablorh_flora) September 10, 2023

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



LSN/KPE