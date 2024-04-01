'Hungry for more' - Nordsjaelland star Ibrahim Osman opens up after Ghana debut

Nordsjaelland star Ibrahim Osman

Brighton-bound forward Ibrahim Osman is hoping to make more appearances for the Ghana national team after his debut during the international break.

Osman was handed his maiden call-up for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, making his debut against the Super Eagles before a cameo against the Cranes.



Although he did not have enough time to exhibit his skills, Osman showed glimpses of quality in the few minutes he spent on the pitch.



The FC Nordsjaelland attacker is hoping to make a return to the team in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

"Little taste, hungry for more. Extremely proud moment for my family and I to have made my Black Stars debut. This is just the start and I am grateful for the opportunity and thankful to everyone for the journey of lighting the path for the youth," he wrote on Instagram.



Osman was on target for FC Noerdsjaelland in the Danish Cup semi-final against AGF.



He will be joining English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.