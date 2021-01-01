‘Hurtful’ Melissa Satta details the cause of divorce from Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta

Melissa Satta has given a vivid interview of what caused her divorce with Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The relationship between the pair appeared to be on rocks before their separation after they spent time away from each other.



Satta and Boateng had been married for 4 years and have a six-year-old son, Maddox Boateng.



The sassy Italian model and TV presenter was however accused of philandering after she was pictured with one particular man on several occasions.



The man in question is Matteo Rivetti, entrepreneur, son of the former owner of the Stone Island brand.



But according to Satta, who feels hurt by the insinuations, there is no kind of connection between her and the aforementioned man.

"I don't usually make videos of this type, but this time I feel obliged", referring to an article published by Chi.



"They wrote that I have a flirtation with a man, a gentleman whom I don't know and have never seen, and among other things I learned that this person has a beautiful family, is married and has two children.”



“I am living a very special moment in my life, very painful, as you know, and I am trying to live it within the four walls of my house, also protecting my son. It's very difficult to manage, but I'm trying to do my best, ”added Melissa, who, by her own admission, has learned to live with gossip, but not when the limits are exceeded.



“I've been doing this job for sixteen years, I know how gossip works. If they photograph me with someone, when that happens, there will be no problems, but it will not be a married person with children and already committed because that is something I would never do. I'm sorry for myself, but also for this person who found himself in the newspapers for no reason. Enough of this freedom to tarnish the lives of others, I also have feelings, I feel pain, even if I try not to always show them on social networks,” Satta remarked.



The two had reunited after the first moment of crisis, the reasons for which were never disclosed, and it seemed that things had started working again between them, until the definitive break, also made official via social media with a joint declaration, on 21 December.