Hvidovre IF signs 19-year-old striker Jeffrey Adjei-Broni from Lyngby

Danish-born Ghanaian talent, Jeffrey Papa Yaw Adjei-Broni

Nineteen-year-old Danish-born Ghanaian talent, Jeffrey Papa Yaw Adjei-Broni, has completed a move to Danish Superligaen side Hvidovre IF on a three-year contract.

The newly-promoted club secured the promising forward on a free transfer after his spell with the Lyngby BK U19 youth team.



Hvidovre IF's sporting director, Peter Lassen, expressed his excitement about signing Adjei-Broni and acknowledged the competitive interest from larger clubs.



Lassen hopes to harness the young player's talent and sees him as a significant asset for the team.



"I was very excited when I found out that Jeffrey was an option for us - I actually thought the agent was joking with me. Jeffrey is a very talented player who I hope we can build on," Peter Lassen told his club's official website as being quoted by Tipsbladet



There were good offers for him from bigger clubs, so we have been lucky that he saw opportunities in Hvidovre. He is a boy we have high expectations for in the long run, but I also hope that he can go in from the start and hurt the opponent," he added.

Known affectionately as "Papa" by fans, Adjei-Broni showcased his potential during the 2022/23 season, featuring in 22 league matches for Lyngby Boldklub's U19 team.



He scored an impressive 19 goals and provided 4 assists in the U19 Boys League.



Despite being born and raised in Denmark, Adjei-Broni is eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage, offering an exciting prospect for the future.



His move to Hvidovre IF presents an opportunity for him to continue his development and make an impact in the Danish top-flight league.