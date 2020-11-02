'I’II grab appointment from Hearts with my two hands' - Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh has expressed his readiness to support the team if he is given an appointment.

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Opare Addo has hinted at the possible appointment of Amankwah Mireku or Lawrence Adjah Tetteh to be part of the coaching set-up of the club.



News has gone around that the team was considering an appointment for the former player to support them technically.



Reacting to this on Rainbow Sports, the former player said he would be glad if the team gives him such an appointment.

Adjah Tetteh said he grab such an appointment with his two hands because it was Hearts of Oka that made him who he is today.



”If I get the appointment, I will grab it with my two hands. I received several across the globe from media houses on this story and I have told them I will grab this appointment with my two hands. Hearts of Oak made me who I am today. It was the team that gave me a name. I am ready to give back to the team. But the truth is, I have not received a call from the team.”