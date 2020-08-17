Sports News

I agree with Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kotoko is bigger than NPP, NDC – Board member

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kumasi Asante Kotoko board member, Alhaji Abu Lamine has backed the club's Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah after the latter claimed the porcupine warriors is bigger than both New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential aspirant during his unveiling some weeks ago emphatically stated that not even NPP and NDC can be compared to Kotoko.



He affirmed Asante Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana not even a Political party can be compared to fabulous boys. None of the two biggest Political parties in Ghana can be compared to Kotoko."



He made this assertions after signing on to a 3-year deal with Kotoko to steer affairs of the club.

However, Abu Lamine reacting to the issue says he agree to what the CEO of the Kotoko said.



“I agree with Nana Yaw Amponsah when he says Kotoko is bigger than NPP and NDC” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

