Inaki Williams

Athletic Club head coach Ernesto Valverde says Ghana forward Inaki Williams makes more intense runs during games than opponents.

The former Barcelona boss agrees that Inaki cannot make these runs more often in games.



Valverde said this after Athletic Club’s 3-2 win over Girona on Monday night in a crucial La Liga match.



Williams, who netted his ninth league goal of the season during the match, drew accolades from Valverde for his invaluable contribution to the team.



“He is a player who makes more intense runs than our opponents. However, these efforts cannot be repeated often because in the end, the player has to recover.

“Strikers are valued for their goals and he has scored today. We are happy but overall, his work is always valuable to us.”



Williams, who currently stands at 96 goals for Bilbao, is edging closer to a century of goals for the club, showcasing his prowess in front of goal.



Bilbao’s victory propelled them to fifth place in the La Liga standings, with the team positioned just two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.