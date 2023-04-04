16
Menu
Sports

'I always feel safe around Partey' - Nana Aba Anamoah offers response to 'stupid' question by troll

Nana Aba Anamoah.jfif Ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A ‘stupid’ question by a Twitter troll has been met with a corresponding brutal response from ace Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video in which she was having a good time with Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey in a London restaurant.

The video which has been well received by football fans, particularly Arsenal supporters also attracted abusive remarks from some social media users.

One such troll is from a user with the name Rashyfaze who sarcastically and in Nana Aba’s words ‘stupidly’ asked “Did she get home safe?”

Nana Aba Anamoah did not let it slide as she offered an even more scathing and ferocious response to the roll.

She tweeted “Yes, I did. I always feel safe around Partey. He’s a perfect gentleman. Do you have another stupid question?”

Nana Aba Anamoah and Partey, per social media engagement, appear to be good friends, and the ace broadcaster during her visit to London decided to call on her good friend.

Partey was captured in a video with Nana Aba Anamoah in a restaurant in the United Kingdom.

All attempts by Nana Aba to have Partey say something to the camera is met with jests by the Black Stars deputy skipper.

When he finally agreed to say something, he took a swipe at Manchester's loss to the Magpies over the weekend.

“You are welcome, join us in celebration of United's loss,” he said as he took a spoonful of what appeared to be chocolate.

His views left Nana Aba with a gaping mouth.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha