I always look up to Asamoah Gyan – Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah

Medeama striker, Jonathan Sowah

Medeama attacker Jonathan Sowah has revealed admiration for Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

Sowah’s scintillating performance for Medeama has earned him a place in Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Central Africa Republic.



The enterprising forward is the only local player to have made the Black Stars for the crucial game against CAR next week.



In an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, the in-form striker revealed admiration for Gyan whiles he set sights on emulating his success with the Black Stars.



“I'm very happy for this call up into the Black Stars, many thanks to Coach Didi Dramani who taught me a lot at the Local Black Stars camp”



“It has always been my dream to play for the senior national team”

“I always look up to Asamoah Gyan that I will one day emulate what he did for Ghana. I thank God for granting my wish and all I need to do is to work hard, pray and fight for a chance”



“I am here to stay, even if I have to fight with the last drop of my blood, I will do it”



Sowah joined Medeama in the second half of last season and became an instant hit for the club, bagging 12 goals as the Yellow and Moves secured their first Ghana Premier League title.



He scored the only goal when Medeama defeated Remo Stars from Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium as progressed to the next stage of the CAF Champions League qualifiers after both legs.



Gyan is the all-time topscorer for the Black Stars with 51 goals and with 6 goals at the World Cup, the former Sunderland attacker remains the highest African scorer at the mundial.