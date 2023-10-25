I always tell my players they need to be more aggressive - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has revealed that he always tell his players that they need to be more aggressive on the pitch.

Ogum said aggressiveness, confidence and committment are the trademark of the record Ghana champions.



He said this after their 2-2 draw against Nations FC and in the lead up to their home game against Bechem United in round seven of the Ghana Premier League.



The Ghana Premier League winning coach also stated that there is a team spirit that needs to be protected because it was created years back.

“We always encourage them that they need to be more aggressive, they need to be more confident and then they need to be more committed on the field because that’s the trademark of Kotoko," he told Kotoko's media team.



“It - the spirit - was created several years ago when this team was established and in our time we also need to make sure that we sustain and even possibly, make it better.”