Sports News

I am a big fan of Barcelona and I use them in FIFA games - Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, has revealed that he is a big fan of UEFA giant FC Barcelona and he always uses them in FIFA games.

The shot-stopper will face Asante Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim in the FIFA faceoff competition which is being organized by Accra based Joy FM.



When asked about the teams he usually uses in the game, he mentioned only Barcelona and added that he is a big fan of the club.

"I always go for Barcelona given the fact that I am a serious fan. I love everything about the club and whenever I choose them, I am unplayable."



"Messi is a talisman of the team and I use him very well. He will net four goals today[against Danlad]," he told Joy Sports.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.