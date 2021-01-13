I am confident of beating WAFA - Kotoko interim coach Johnson Smith

Kotoko head coach, Johnson Smith

Interim Asante Kotoko head coach, Johnson Smith has assured he is confident of beating West African Football Academy [WAFA].

The Porcupine Warriors returned to winnings beating Liberty Professionals 2-0 on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kotoko in the matchday 9 fixtures will travel to Sogakope to play The Academy Boys on Friday.



And according to Johnson Smith, he has never lost to WAFA as a coach and remains confident of maintaining his perfect record ahead of the game this weekend.

“I have never lost at WAFA and I want to assure the fans that everything would be fine," the former Karela United boss said after their win on Monday.



Kotoko currently sit sixth on the league log with 12 points level with arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.