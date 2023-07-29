'I am delighted to sign for TSV 1860 Munich' - Leroy Kwadwo

Leroy Kwadwo

Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo says he is delighted to sign for TSV 1860 Munich in the German Bundesliga 3.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal after joining from MSV Duisburg.



"I am delighted to be part of the Lions family," says Leroy Kwadwo. "Now I can't wait to work hard and have fun on the field with the guys and the fans."



The decision to sign Leroy Kwadwo comes as TSV 1860 Munich look to address injury-related absences in their defensive line, with Michael Glück and Daniel Winkler currently unavailable due to injuries.



The central defender will don the number 21 shirt as he embarks on a new chapter.

Leroy Kwadwo began his footballing career at Rot-Weiss Essen before progressing through the ranks, playing for clubs such as Wattenscheid 09 and Westfalia Herne during his youth.



In the men's division, he made his debut for TSG Sprockhövel in the Oberliga Westfalen.



Kwadwo has had loan spells at Essen, Schalke, and Düsseldorf.