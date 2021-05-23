I am disappointed in ‘Star times’ commentator - Joe Debrah

Retired Fifa Referee Joe Debrah

Retired Fifa Referee Joe Debrah has stated categorically that the conduct of the commentators who were running analysis on the controversial football game involving Techiman XI Wonders and Accra hearts of oak.

During the live telecast of game by the official broadcaster (Star Times), one of their commentators was heard to have said referee Yusif Adari has denied Techiman XI Wonders a legitimate penalty after the ball seemed to have struck the arm of Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo Sowah in the 18yard box.



After several calls by the XI Wonders players for the referee to award them a penalty, I was still overruled by the center referee.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM Accra on Saturday Morning Sports Show hosted by JAY JAY, the chairman of the Referee’s Association of Ghana’s President (RAG) said he is very much disappointed in the conduct of the commentator who was overheard saying the referee Adari has denied the home team a legitimate penalty, and that his conduct could have cost the life the referee.



"I am very disappointed in the comment made by the commentator on Star Times television. How on earth could you make such a comment on live television? What makes it scarier is this is coming from the Parent broadcaster. This is very bad and uncalled for."

He added that Journalists should learn the laws of the game and educate the supporters on the laws of the game which falls within their mandate and not to pass grave comments.



"Journalists are to educate their audience on the development of the Laws of the game which will inform the supporters and go a long way to help the interpretations of the laws."



He called for Journalists not to run emotion-driven commentaries but to be very circumspect in their choice of words so as not to put the lives of match officials in danger.