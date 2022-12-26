1
'I am ever ready to honour Black Stars call up despite World Cup snub' - Joseph Paintsil

JOSEPH PAINTSIL321 Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil has said that he is ever ready to return to the Black Stars despite his exclusion from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old winger having made the 55-man squad provisional squad was left out of the final 26-man squad for the Mundial.

The decision by Otto Addo came as a shock to the football community due to Paintsil's exploits in the Belgian top flight.

However, the former Tema Youth FC winger speaking in an interview reiterated that he is ready to honour a call-up to the team despite his unfair snub.

"I'm happy about it. The World Cup was a fantastic opportunity to show me to the world, but he took it away from me," he told Belang van Limburg.

"I'm now patiently waiting to see who the next national coach will be because I will always be available for the national team."

"Hoping for him that he continues to shoot on the ground as he does behind a microphone," he added.

Paintsil, who recently extended his contract with KRC Genk until 2026, has scored 7 goals and provided eight assists in his 14-game outings for the Belgian giants in all competitions.

