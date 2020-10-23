'I am happy he has returned to Medeama' - Coach Boadu on the return of Abass Mohammed

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC head coach, Samuel Boadu has said that new signing Abass Mohammed will be key for the team in the upcoming football season.

The Tarkwa-based club is keen on impressing in the 2020/2021 football season as they bid to win the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the campaign.



To bolster the squad after losing striker Prince Opoku Agyemang, Medeama SC has today completed the signing of former attacker Abass Mohammed.



Speaking on the latest acquisition, Coach for the Tarkwa-based club, Samuel Boadu has described him as a fantastic player while saying that he will be key for his team.



“Abass is a fantastic player and a top professional and we are very happy to have him here with us. He understands the philosophy of this great club and will be a huge asset for us.

“I am happy he has returned to Medeama to contribute significantly to the drive, ambition, and passion of the club", the coach told Medeamasc.com.



Coach Boadu added, “We look forward to an exciting time with him and others in the upcoming season. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season starts.”



