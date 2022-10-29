I am happy to be back on the pitch - Jan Gyamerah

Jan Gyamerah

After starting only once in the previous seven games, Jan Gyamerah was named to the starting XI three times in a row. And he helped the team keep a clean sheet at Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and against Hannover.

"I'm happy that we kept a clean sheet in the last few games. That always makes a defender feel good. Especially not many teams managed to win in Düsseldorf and not concede a goal this season. I hope it goes on like this," he said.



When in possession of the ball, FCN used a back four, with the Ghanaian playing at right-back as usual. When the ball was in play, the team converted to a defensive five-man line-up, with Gyamerah moving into central defense.

"I've played the position in Bochum or at HSV several times. So this is nothing new for me and I know what I have to do. It is of course a little different than the classic right-back in a back four. I'm just happy to be able to stand on the pitch,"