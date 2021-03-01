I am happy to face my idol Cristiano Ronaldo - Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi with Ronaldo

Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi has declared his happiness at the prospect of facing his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus during the week.

In the previous weekend, Gyasi netted twice for his team as they sealed a 2-2 draw against Parma. Spezia were initially two goals down but the determination from the Ghanaian earned them a crucial point.



After the game, he told the press that he is eager to face Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I'm happy, for every child who plays football, it's nice to face their idols. It will be a game of cartel for us, we will try to propose our game there too."



Gyasi has netted four goals in the Serie A this season.