I am happy with how we develop young talents - Dr. Toni Aubynn on Babil's move

Medeama S.C board chairman, Dr. Toni Aubynn

Medeama S.C board chairman, Dr Toni Aubynn, has expressed his delight at how his club develops young talents within Tarkwa after Nana Kofi Babil secured a move to Austrian side SCR Altach.

The 18-year-old signed a one-year loan deal with the club.



It is believed that his move to Altach will aid in developing his immense potential and help him reach the top level in football.



"I am so excited about Nana Kofi's move to Altach in Austria. Nana Kofi is a real local, Tarkwa talent who has been part of Medeama's strategy of identifying and developing local talents," he is quoted by the club's official website.

"Kofi has been a core member among a crop of talented players of our team, banging in the goals and providing "assists." Altach is a great club in Austria and I see a great future for Kofi." Dr Toni Aubynn reacted.



Babil scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 appearances for Medeama this season.

