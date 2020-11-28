I am helping my AC Monza teammates grow with my experience - Kevin Prince Boateng

AC Monza forward, Kevin Prince Boateng

AC Monza forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has said he is helping his teammates to develop with his experience.

Boateng, 33, joined the Serie B side this summer following his return to Fiorentina after spending the 2019/20 football season at Besiktas in Turkey.



According to him, having experienced players in the locker room helps players to develop and he is using his experience to help his teammates.



"At Monza I have respect for my teammates, they respect me," he told DAZN.



"I bring experience, certainly many guys tell me that they feel like seeing me in the dressing room: but this helps them to grow, having champions in the dressing room helped me too when I was a boy.

"Brocchi has his own idea of ??football, he gives me ideas to help others too.



"Then well, at 33 I'm capable of playing football, at this age, it's all a matter of mind: I believe 100% in my body and my mind," he added.



Boateng gas featured four times for the club scoring twice.



The Ghana forward has played for 14 clubs across Europe.