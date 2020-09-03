Sports News

I am more than qualified to be GFA Technical Director - Professor J.K Mintah

Sports psychologist, Professor J.K Mintah

Former Black Stars psychologist, Professor J.K Mintah believes he has more than what it takes to be the new Technical Director for the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

The country's football governing body is set to name a new Technical Director following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March this year.



Three local coaches and three expatriates have been shortlisted for the job in a statement issued by the GFA.



But according to the former Ebusua Dwarfs coach, he has the necessary requisite experience to be given the job.



"I have done a lot, not only in terms of coaching but also in terms of leadership, coaching education and training people," he told Citi Sports.

“And I’ve done all these not only in Ghana but also in the US where I schooled and lectured."



“In the whole, I’m the complete package."



“But I must say that my job was to go for the interview, the rest lies with those that interviewed us. I will be happy if I get the job, and if I don’t, I will support whoever gets it,” he concluded.

