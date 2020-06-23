Sports News

I am not bothered about pending CAS ruling- Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has reiterated that he is not perturbed about the upcoming ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Ahead of the 2019 Ghana FA presidential elections, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer was disqualified by the Vetting Committee of the Normalization Committee.



Mr. Osei Palmer has filed for clarification on his disqualification with a ruling set to be made on July 17.



But according to the former Dreams FC Executive Chairman, he is focused and not worried about the pending ruling.



"I am not worried," he said. "An election was organized by the Normalization Committee and members elected me as the president of the Football Association but my brother Osei Palmer felt he was not given a fair hearing by the Normalization Committee but I am not worried.

"I have said it over and over again that I am focus.



"The ruling will not change anything because Congress elected me as Ghana Football Association president," he added.



Kurt Okraku succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi as the new Ghana Football Association president.





