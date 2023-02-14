I am not impressed with progress of work on multipurpose stadia - Sports Minister

Mustapha Ussif

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has stated that he is not happy with the current status of work at the various youth centers.

The project which started in 2018 under former Minister Isaac Asiamah and is scheduled to be completed within nine months is still under construction for the past five years.



“We where in Volta Region this is our second stop Koforidua and it is a nationwide exercise that we are doing. From here we will give you a scheduled date where we will be going to Dunkwa-on-Offin and Axim," he said during a visit to Ho Youth Center.



"You have seen the work that the contractors are on site working they have assured me I am not impressed about the progress of work but they have given me the assurance that by April ending they will be handing over the facility for me.

"There is no any certificate outstanding per our site meeting so they have given me a strong assurance that they are going to work to ensure that the place is handed over for use in April.



"So what I can assure you and the entire country is that the government is committed in making sure that all the 10 youth resource centers are completed six of them second face is ongoing next the rest of the four-phase will start soonest and we will make sure that they are all completed,”