I am not satisfied - Jeremy Doku after Anderlecht draw with Mechelen

Teenager Jeremy Doku

Anderlecht winger, Jeremy Doku was left unsatisfied after his side were held to a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the Jupiler Pro League.

Doku was on target himself and his team got one more but saw their advantage quashed by Mechelen in the closing stages of the match.



"All well and good, but I'm not satisfied," said the 18-year old after the game. "This is a draw that feels like a defeat to me. We should always have won. Those two goals that we give away."

“No, that had nothing to do with it. For me it was just about giving my team the lead in a difficult race. This season I decided to become more efficient and that was a good start."



Doku has been heavily linked with a transfer abroad but sources say he is eager to stay for more one year.

