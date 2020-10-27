I am now ready to take the next step in my career - Frank Boateng

Medeama SC goalkeeper Frank Boateng

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng has lifted the lid on why he decided to sign for Tarkwa-based Medeama SC ahead of other suitors.

Frank Boateng penned a three-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.



He joins on a free transfer after ending his three-year association with Ashanti Gold SC.



"I am extremely delighted to be here and I look forward to being part of this club’s fantastic brand," Boateng told medeamasc.com.



"I am ambitious and it's important I joined a club that drives that ambition and I look forward to contributing immensely to the Medeama project. This was an opportunity I couldn’t let it pass and it's gratifying to be part of this fantastic club.

"I am now ready to take the next step in my career and there is no higher standard in the Ghana Premier League than Medeama Sporting Club at the moment."



He added, "There will be ups and downs but I hope to contribute immensely by using my experienced to help the team whenever. We will continue to grow as a collective unit and work hard to deliver joy to our teeming fans and admirers in Ghana and abroad."



"I want to thank everybody who has been part of my journey so far. I spent three incredible seasons at Ashantigold and hope to replicate more of such performances in Tarkwa."