Sports News

I am proud of being an Ayew - Jordan

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew and Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has stated that he is proud to be part of the Ayew family.

His father, Abedi Ayew Pele, won numerous awards in the African continent and is arguably the best midfielder to come from Ghana.



In his interview with Daily Mail, Jordan Ayew noted that though his dad set the standards very high, he is still proud that he is part of the family.

"But I'm really proud to be part of this family. Dad has raised the bar so high. He has made us proud and raised the family to a new level."



"It isn't always easy for us guys coming from behind to represent, though we are trying our best to keep our family name as high as possible."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.