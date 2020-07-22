Sports News

I am ready for top-flight football - Ghanaian youngster Samuel Brobbey

Samuel Brobbey in action for his side

Dutch-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Samuel Brobbey, has stressed that he is ready for top-flight football after ending his stay with Dutch lower division side Almere City.

As reported by footballghana.com recently, the left-footed player has parted ways with Almere City following the abrupt end to the 2019/2020 football season as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.



Now in search of a new club, Samuel Brobbey says he has matured enough and will like to move to a club that will afford him top-flight football.



“In those practice games I got the idea that I can easily handle the level, I am ready. I feel I can participate in the Kitchen Champion Division.



"In football, it is not even about how good you are, but more about happiness and whether it is awarded to you. Look, I'm disappointed that I didn't have a chance despite doing it right”, Brobbey said while reflecting on his time at Almere City.

He added, “I am critical to myself, but I played really good games. At one point I went to Tobiasen to ask what they wanted from me. I normally don't like talking to trainers, only when I feel it should. He replied that they wanted the Eredivisie experience in the back position."



Last season, Samuel Brobbey scored 3 goals for Almere City after making 20 appearances in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.



It is understood that there are a host of clubs looking to make a move for the 21-year-old this summer. He is the brother of PSV Eindhoven defender Derrick Luckassen who has been loaned to Anderlecht for next season.

