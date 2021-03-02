I am ready to assist CK Akonnor - Leayea Kingston

Laryea Kingston has said he is open to assist Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor when his services are needed.

Kingston has consistently said it would be a dream come true to coach the team one day.



Speaking to GrapphicSports, Kingston said an opportunity to work under Charles Akonnor would help him to develop as a coach towards the future.



“It will be a dream come true to play a part in the national team with the Black Stars and I will accept a role when offered the chance by the coach,” Kingston said.



“Like I always say, I have a dream of coaching the Black Stars in the future, and playing a role in the team’s setup now will help build my capacity for the future.”

Kingston was capped 41 times at the international level and scored six times in the process during his playing days with the Black Stars.



He is currently developing young talents at the Akosombo-based Right to Dream Academy, and had a stint with the Under-19 side of a Danish club, Nordsjaelland, and worked with his compatriot, Mas-Ud Dramani, who is in charge of the team's U-19 team.



Meanwhile, Akonnor and the Black Stars are preparing for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations double-header qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe later this month.