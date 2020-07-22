Sports News

I am ready to coach a national team - Coach Eddie Williams

Former Black Queens trainer, Eddie Williams

Former Black Queens goalkeepers trainer, Coach Eddie Williams, has disclosed his readiness to handle any national team job should he be given the nod.

The former Elmina Black Princesses and Black Maidens trainer believes he's gained much experience and depth of knowledge in the game to assume a position in the national team.



In an interview with Ebenezer Duncan of ATL FM Sports, the experienced trainer said he is more competent compared to some of the coaches in the national team.



“I am ever ready to coach a national team at any time. I am even more than capable to coach a national team. Some handlers in the system are way below the level of experience and knowledge I have mastered,” he said.



Coach Eddie Williams was the goalkeepers trainer when Black Maidens won Bronze at the 2017 U-17 Women’s World Cup at Azerbaijan.

He was also the handler of the U-20 Women’s Goalkeeping Department at the 2018 Women’s World Cup in France.



According to the coach, it wouldn't be a challenge for him to coach a senior side due to his vast experience as an assistant coach.



“I have worked with top coaches such as Coach Oti Akenteng, Kuuku Dadzie, Isaac Paha, Akwete Armah, Arthur Norman etc and so I don’t know which team would be difficult for me to handle. I worked as an assistant coach before becoming a goalkeeper’s coach,” he stated.



Coach Eddie Williams is currently handling Pride Academy in Central Region on a temporal assignment.

Source: Ebenezer Duncan, Contributor

