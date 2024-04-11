I am ready to coach the Black Stars - Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey, has expressed his readiness to coach Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, when given the opportunity.

Despite lacking formal classroom education, Lamptey believes his extensive practical experience and contributions to football have given him the necessary skills for the job.



With six months of experience as an assistant coach of the Black Satellites and a decade-long involvement in football, Odartey Lamptey is confident in his ability to lead the Black Stars effectively.



In an interview with Peace FM, Lamptey emphasized the educational aspect of football but admitted that he has worked on himself to be able to deliver when called upon.



“My door is always open because I know what I can give back. I did not sit in the classroom, but I have been able to put up a school. Every work that you do, you have to educate yourself; it is not only in theory, so my door is always open.”

“I started saying this, it is not today. I wanted this opportunity long ago. The little time I had with the Black Satellites is now six months. Yes, apart from that, when I look at the academy I have established for the past 10 years, if I look at whatever I have given back, the facilities I have put up, children I have produced, I know what I can offer," he added.



On March 15, 2024, Otto Addo became the coach of the Black Stars for the second time. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) offered Addo a 34-month contract, with an option to extend for an additional two years.



Addo named Joseph Lauman, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda as assistant coaches.



JNA/BB