'I am ready to give my best' - Kingsley Boateng after joining Fermana FC

Ghanaian international, Kingsley Boateng

Ghanaian international, Kingsley Boateng has pledged to give his all to Fermana FC after completing a loan move to the Italian outfit today.

Earlier today, the Italian Serie C club in an official communique announced that they have signed the winger from Ternana FC on a season-long loan.



Speaking on his first interview after joining the club, Kingsley Boateng indicated that he is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.



"I come to Fermo with great desire and extremely charged: for me it is a very important opportunity and I am ready to give my best for the group and for the team”, the forward said as quoted on the website of Fermana FC.

Kingsley Boateng continued, "The main objective is to achieve important results as a group and above all to achieve those goals that the company has set for itself."



"That is what counts mainly and to do it you need to give your all and be ready in every match, making yourself available for what the coach asks of us. Della Fermana remember the challenges as an opponent, against a team that was always very difficult to face and which never made your life easy”.

