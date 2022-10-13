I am ready to help Hearts of Oak if invited - Harry Zakour

Harry Zakour

Former Hearts of Oak chairman Harry Zakour has stated that he is ready to help the Phobians if he is invited by the club owner and management.

Accra Hearts of Oak are currently preparing to face ASR Bamako in the second leg of their Caf Confederations match.



Phobia supporters are unhappy with the way the club is been managed and the poor start to the 2022/23 football campaign.



Harry Zakour is his statement said the club is dear to his heart and will not reject any attempt by the management of Hearts of Oak to come and assist.

“Anytime me, Nii Ayi Bonte, Ernest Thompson, Ernest Quashie, Maxwell Addo, Fiifi Forson we are prepared to help. You know small advice, if we are from the outside group and have formed some society and can come and meet the board, I am not saying I want to be a board director if he wants to appoint me it is ok," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"I am not going to force him to appoint any of us as a board director maybe he doesn’t want to have a lot of board directors on the board,” he added.