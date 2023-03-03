1
I am ready to play for Hearts of Oak again if they need me - Abednego Tetteh

Abednego Tetteh Bibiani .jfif Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh has stated that he is open to returning to the Phobians if he gets an offer from them.

The Bibiani Gold Stars talisman has been in fantastic form with his new team this season, scoring eight goals and ranking second on the Premier League top scorers chart.

The bulky attacker left Accra Hearts of Oak after an unfulfilling 15-month stay.

"Why not? Togbe Afede, the board chairman, is a great man whom I respect a lot. I can’t ignore his call. I have always been ready to play for Accra Hearts of Oak if they need me back. I have loved the club since I was a child,” Tetteh told Adeiso-based radio station Tru FM.

His team Bibiani Gold Stars beat Nsoatreman 2-0 in their match week 19 game which was played at Dun's Park in Bibiani. The attacker is set to lead the attack of Gold Stars against Bechem United on Sunday.

