Sports News Wed, 2 Sep 2020

I am ready to serve the national team - William Amamoo

William Amamoo William Amamoo is ready to return home and serve Ghana football.

Ex-international goalkeeper William Amamoo is ready to return home and serve Ghana football.

The former Liberty Professionals player, who is now a coach at Swedish side Gefle, believes he has the requisite know-how to assist any of the national teams.

"My late father one day advised me that I should not turn my back to my country whenever I'm needed to serve," the 35-year-old is quoted by multiple sources.

"So anytime Ghana call me to help the national team with my experience and knowledge in goalkeeping, I will gladly accept it."

Amamoo played for several clubs in Europe including Swedish trio Syrianska Södertälje , FC Sopron and Vasalunds IF.

He also played on loan at Egyptian side FC Telecom Egypt.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

