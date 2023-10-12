I am still at post - Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Bismark Kobi Mensah

Bechem United's head coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah, has refuted earlier reports of his termination amidst the club's challenging start in the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite the team's current bottom-of-the-table position with just three points from four games, the coach remains resolute in his commitment to lead the squad to a successful turnaround.



"It is not true I am still at post the truth is that there was an issue the issue has been resolved now so I am still at post. The same thing the club did not come out that they have also parted ways with me officially," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"It is just something like a rumour but as I said there was an issue that made people to start saying things that thing has been resolved," he added.



Bechem United is preparing for their next Ghana Premier League game. They will take on Legon Cities away on match day five.