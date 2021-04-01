I am the best dribbler in Ligue 1 - Jeremy Doku

Anderlecht youngster Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku claims to be the best dribbler in Ligue 1, ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain.

He said that during his first full training session with Anderlecht, the coaching staff and teammates were shocked.



The youngster joined the French side from Anderlecht in October and has impressed in his 31 appearances in all competitions.



“When I was little, it was often said that I dribbled too much. They would tell me to stop. But I kept going," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.



"This is one piece of advice I give to young dribblers: keep doing it, even if you don't get there right away. Don't hide. A lot of it depends on how confident you are. When I dribble, I know I go past my man half the time.

"I saw the statistics recently. I'm the best dribbler in Ligue 1. Not bad in a league with Neymar and Mbappe, eh?"



He added: "High-level stars play here, the players are stronger and faster than in Belgium. You don't see a Neymar or an Mbappe in the Belgian league.



"Also, all teams can win here. Nantes recently won against PSG. Even the 'small' teams would do very well in Belgium."