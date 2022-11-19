'I am touched' - GFA boss Kurt Okraku reacts to how Ghanaians received Black Stars in Qatar

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku told excited supporters in Qatar that he was touched after they welcomed the Ghana contingent in grand style.

Ghana’s Black Stars have safely arrived in Qatar ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup this weekend.



The much-anticipated tournament will officially kick off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.



Deservingly especially after beating Switzerland in a final friendly match on Thursday, the Black Stars were given a resounding welcome by Ghanaian fans in Qatar.



Videos on social media show a lot of fans at the team hotel of the Black Stars cheering and blowing horns to welcome the national team.



"I'm touched by the love shown to the team today and I thank you very much. I know you had to wait for a long time but it's all love," GFA president Kurt Okraku said.

The Black Stars will play their opening game of the World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.







