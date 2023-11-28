'I am very confident that Ghana can win the AFCON' - Stephen Appiah declares

Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah is brimming with optimism regarding the Black Stars' prospects in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

The team, four-time African champions, last clinched the coveted title in 1982 in Libya, enduring a prolonged trophy drought since.



With the tournament just months away, Appiah, who led Ghana to qualify for the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, firmly believes that Ghana can break the 41-year trophyless streak.



Despite the challenges, he emphasizes the importance of self-belief among the players, urging them to recognize their potential.



Expressing his confidence at the unveiling of the TotalEnergies AFCON trophy in Accra on Tuesday, Appiah remarked, "I am very confident that Ghana can win the AFCON."

He acknowledges the evolving landscape of football and underscores the need for unwavering self-confidence, emphasizing the global reach of the sport.



Appiah's rallying cry extends to the players, encouraging them to represent Ghana with utmost dedication and skill on the field.



Ghana find themselves in Group B for the AFCON alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024, culminating in the final on February 11, 2024.



As expectations build, Appiah's belief in the Black Stars' potential serves as a rallying point for fans and players alike.