I apologized to Atsu for not taking the best picture of his goal – Hatayspor media officer

Hatayspor Christian Atsu In Action.jfif Late Christian Atsu

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hatayspor media officer, Koray Yildiz, has revealed apologizing to late Ghana winger Christian Atsu for not getting the best photograph of his last-ever goal against Kasimpasa.

Atsu scored a late winner for Hatayspor on a Sunday night before a devastating earthquake claimed his life the next dawn.

He had not played for months and scored in the last minute of the game before meeting his untimely death.

Yildiz explained that the emotions of the game overtook him to the extent that he slipped and didn't get a good picture of the moment.

“I’m club photographer too, and was behind that goal,” he says. “After the ball hit the net, I couldn’t concentrate and I slipped so I didn’t get the best picture," he told the Athletic.

"After the game, I said sorry to Christian for not getting the best shot, and he just smiled at me and said: ‘No problem’. He was a lovely, humble guy.”

